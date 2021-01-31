Report: 76ers, Nets, Celtics are focus for Pelicans in J.J. Redick trade

When news came out that the Pelicans are exploring trade offers for a couple of role players, a lot of the focus was on Lonzo Ball and where he might land.

However, contenders around the league focused more on sharpshooting veteran J.J. Redick. With a tight race and little separating the top teams in the East, it’s no surprise that Philadelphia, Boston, and Brooklyn would have interest, and it sounds like that is where Redick wants to go, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

…the New Orleans Pelicans have focused on the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics as potential trade destinations for JJ Redick, sources tell The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Redick, whose family resides in Brooklyn, is believed to have a strong preference to return to the northeast area. No deal is imminent yet, sources said.

I am not going to pretend to know Charania’s sources (he’s a fantastic and well-connected reporter), but this has the feel of Redick’s camp trying to put a little public pressure on the franchises he wants to play for more than an actual hot trade rumor from those teams.

Redick, 36, has struggled to start this season, scoring just 7.9 points per game and shooting a career-low 29.8% from three. However, other teams believe that is more situation than it is about age, that on the right team he would thrive as he did with the Clippers and Sixers. Teams believe Redick can fill an important role on a contender as a sharpshooter off the bench.

Making a trade work for any of those teams is more tricky. Redick is making $13 million this season and in the final year of this contract.

Boston could put together a trade based around Tristan Thompson, although it’s hard to imagine why New Orleans — which already plays Steven Adams big minutes — would want to add Thompson. Boston also could absorb Redick into part of the Gordon Hayward trade exception and just send back draft picks.

Philadelphia could do a package of role players with Mike Scott as the big part of the salary in that trade, if the Sixers had young players and picks that would interest New Orleans.

Brooklyn, which threw most of its tradable players and picks into the mix for James Harden, would have to structure a trade around Spencer Dinwiddie, who is out for the season and has a $12 million player option for next season (meaning he could just walk as a free agent this August). The Pelicans would want back-channel assurances from Dinwiddie before even considering this.

Ultimately, New Orleans will trade Redick to the team that makes the best offer, it is just trying to help Redick get where he wants to go.

It’s not impossible a trade is made in the next 48 hours because any player traded before the Feb. 2 deadline can be combined with other players in a trade at the March deadline. On Feb. 6, players signed this summer become eligible to be traded.

Redick will get traded before the deadline. Where and when are still very much up in the air.

