Report: 76ers are most likely trade destination for James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers are the “most likely” trade destination for Houston Rockets star James Harden, per Marc Stein of The New York Times.

“As the NBA preseason begins tonight, Philadelphia ranks as the most likely destination when the Rockets eventually reach the point of trading James Harden, league sources say,” Stein writes on Twitter.

“The Rockets insist [for now] they will not trade Harden,” Stein tweeted on Friday. “The Sixers insist [for now] they will not trade Ben Simmons. But sources say the familiarity between the front offices can ultimately defuse any lingering tension from Daryl Morey’s departure.”

The Rockets reportedly want a young All-Star player as part of any trade package for their perennial MVP finalist, and the 24-year-old Simmons could fit the bill. He’s also under contract for five more seasons, which would give the Rockets certainty when it comes to building the roster.

The Rockets insist (for now) they will not trade Harden. The Sixers insist (for now) they will not trade Ben Simmons But sources say the familiarity between the front offices can ultimately defuse any lingering tension from Daryl Morey's departure from Houston to Philadelphia — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2020

Adding further fuel to the fire is a pair of cryptic stories posted to veteran forward PJ Tucker’s Instagram account on Friday. In the first, a video of Tucker is shown with the caption “Loyalty!” and a Meek Mill song playing in the background. Tucker reportedly wanted a contract extension from the Rockets this offseason, but he has yet to receive one as he enters the final season of a four-year contract that he signed in July 2017.

The Meek Mill angle is perhaps of note, since it was reported in November that the rapper was trying to lure Harden to Philadelphia.

"Next question," Tucker responded when I asked if the Rockets had approached him about a contract extension. It's not easy to read guys on a Zoom call, but Tucker did nothing to mask the dissatisfaction he has with his current contract situation https://t.co/02YBMe6EQD — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) December 11, 2020

In the second story, an image is shown of Tucker working out with Harden, his close friend. Assuming the photo is from Friday — and the red on the court and wall strongly suggests that it’s the Toyota Center practice court — it indicates that Tucker is not with the rest of the Rockets in Chicago, where the team is getting ready for its preseason opener. (Harden is away from group activities until at least Monday due to COVID-19 testing protocols after his delayed training camp arrival.)

Should the Rockets trade Harden, it would potentially make sense for them to deal Tucker, as well. After all, if Houston doesn’t see a realistic path to a championship in 2020-21, it’s probably not worth retaining a 35-year-old Tucker who could leave for no compensation after the season. Thus, it would certainly seem plausible that Harden and Tucker could be part of the same transaction, especially given their close friendship.

PJ Tucker posts a story on Instagram with him and James Harden at a workout/practice. pic.twitter.com/FRQGou6eys — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 11, 2020

In theory, another scenario involves the Rockets giving Tucker a contract extension and perhaps using him to re-convince Harden to stick around, as well. But given Stein’s tweets on Friday, which were issued within an hour of Tucker’s Instagram updates, the former seems more likely.

The next update could come later Friday afternoon, when Houston head coach Stephen Silas meets with the media from United Center before the preseason opener. In that availability, Silas will certainly be asked about Tucker’s status, since the team did not say anything before its flight to Chicago about the veteran not making the trip.

