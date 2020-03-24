Report: 76ers coaches apprehensive about agreeing to reduced salaries

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

76ers coach Brett Brown has been on the hot seat for a while.

Could there soon be an inflection point in Philadelphia?

The 76ers – owned by billionaire Josh Harris – are cutting the salaries of at-will employees. (Joel Embiid is pledging to cover some of those employees’ losses.) Contracted employees, including coaches, have greater protection. But ownership is still asking contracted employees to take a pay cut.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:



I don’t understand the deadline.

If a contracted employee decides on Friday or next week or any other time to forgo salary, would Harris really say “too late”? Of course not.

Is there an implied threat with this deadline? Is the insinuation that contracted employees who don’t agree to a pay cut won’t be retained beyond their current deals?

The 76ers created a self-imposed deadline, but similar issues will eventually arise around the league. Coaching contracts generally end June 30. The NBA season will likely continue far later.

Through the Collective Bargaining Agreement, owners and players are bound to find a shared solution for problems like that.

For owners and coaches, it’ll be more of a case-by-case basis.

