Report: 75 show up for Bills voluntary offseason workouts

The Bills are getting in some voluntary offseason workouts this week. Or least most of the team is. According to a report via the team’s radio affiliate, WGR-550, the 75 players have showed up in Orchard Park this week:

The Bills have 75 players in attendance this week – at their team facility – for Phase 2 of their voluntary offseason workouts, according to a source. Phase 3 begins next week. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 19, 2021

According to the team’s website, the Bills have 84 players under contract currently, plus three more unsigned rookie draft picks at this time. In regard to Phase 2, here’s how the NFL describes these workouts via the league’s website:

Phase Two (May 17-21) has been shortened from three weeks to one week. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, “perfect play” drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice).

And here is how Phase 3 is broken down:

Phase Three (May 24-June 18) remains its customary four weeks in length. Beginning in Phase Three, clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Again, these workouts are voluntary and have been an interesting topic in terms of attendance every offseason, but even more so considering COVID-19.

After these early offseason workouts which are voluntary comes required work. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled from June 15-17.

