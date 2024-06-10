Report – €60 million-rated former Real Madrid defender wants Bernabeu return

During the early parts of his career, Theo Hernandez was one of Real Madrid’s biggest bets in the fullback department.

A product of the Atletico Madrid youth academy, Hernandez joined Real Madrid for as much as €24 million in 2017. But after making minimal impact at Santiago Bernabeu, he eventually joined Real Sociedad, before being snapped up by AC Milan.

Hernandez has established himself as a top-tier fullback at San Siro. But after spending five years at the club, the Frenchman is reportedly looking for a change of scenery.

Theo Hernandez wants Real Madrid return

According to SPORT, Theo Hernandez is eyeing a potential return to Real Madrid in the coming summer.

The AC Milan star is closely following Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies and is ready to pounce on any opportunity to rejoin the club.

Hernandez are aware that Real Madrid are desperate for a new left-back this summer, despite Ferland Mendy’s excellent performances this past season.

Theo Hernandez was not very successful at Real Madrid (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Hernandez had featured in only 23 matches during his first stint at Real Madrid. But he is a much-improved player now and feels ready to return to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid only want Davies

Real Madrid were previously offered the opportunity to re-sign Theo Hernandez, but the Spanish giants refused citing their desire for Davies.

Much to Hernandez’s misfortune, Real Madrid’s outlook has not changed a bit. The newly-crowned European champions only have one goal when it comes to signing a new left-back – Davies or nothing.

Not to mention, Hernandez has a market value of €60 million, which does not make him very accessible for Los Blancos.

Keeping that in mind, the Frenchman’s chances of rejoining his old club remain slim as of now, though in football, we cannot rule out anything.