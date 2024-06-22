Report – €60 million-rated Arsenal, Chelsea target is Barcelona’s No. 1 priority

Journalist Toni Juanmarti of SPORT reports that Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams is currently the top choice for Barcelona.

It is no secret that Barcelona are looking to reinforce their left wing and as things stand, Nico happens to be on the top of their transfer agenda.

However, his impressive performance for Spain in the ongoing European Championship has caught the attention of several big clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, who are ready to rival Barcelona in signing the young forward.

Barcelona need someone like Nico

Throughout the 2023/24 season, it was observed that Barcelona struggled with a lack of attacking depth. Until the rise of young talent Lamine Yamal, the team had difficulty breaking down well-organized defences.

While Barcelona have players who can exploit space, they lack options when it comes to dribbling and taking advantage in static situations.

Barcelona are prioritising Nico Williams above all. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

This is where Nico comes in, as he excels in one-on-one situations, being able to cut inside as well as go outside. Although he is right-footed, he is also competent with his left foot, adding to his versatility.

Nico, whose release clause is set at €58 to €60 million, can play in various positions, including winger, forward, and even as an attacking midfielder. In the fast-paced world of modern football, Barcelona value the quick change of pace that Nico brings to the table.

There are other perks too

Another advantage is Nico’s age. At just 21 years old, he has a long career ahead of him. Even after several years at Barcelona, he would still hold significant market value.

This long-term potential makes him an attractive prospect for the club. Although it must be remembered that Barcelona are not looking that far ahead, it is, of course, a point to consider.

On the other hand, though, Barcelona’s current financial situation poses a challenge. The club cannot afford a high-profile signing for the left wing without first making significant financial adjustments.

This would likely involve selling a key player to free up the necessary funds. Despite these financial constraints, Barcelona have a clear vision of their ideal signing if they had the resources.