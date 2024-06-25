Report – €60 million Bundesliga forward confident Barcelona transfer will be closed soon

Amid speculations of a move for Nico Williams and Luis Diaz, it appears that Barcelona have been quietly working on the signing of RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo.

Indeed, as per Jordi Gil of SPORT, Barcelona are working to finalise the transfer of Olmo from the Bundesliga club, waiting to close the operations that would allow them to make notable additions this summer.

Olmo confident about transfer

Earlier this month, Olmo made it abundantly clear that a move back to Barcelona, where he spent several years as part of the La Masia academy, was very much a possibility this summer.

“Returning to Barça is an option that can occur,” said Olmo. “We will see after the end of Euros.”

“My future will be known before July 14. I’m calm, focused on the Euros, on playing, contributing and that’s it,” he added.

Olmo wants to take a leap in his career after he opted to stay at RB Leipzig last year, despite having an important offer from Manchester City.

At 26 years of age, he is contemplating new scenarios and the one that most appeals to him is to return to his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Olmo wants to return to Barcelona. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

As such, Olmo is confident that his move to Barcelona can be completed before the final of the European Championship in Berlin on 14 July.

Olmo a priority now

Barça have made the signing of Olmo a priority. Deco understands that he is a differential player, something he was able to see for himself from the box in Düsseldorf where he watched the match between Albania and Spain.

Olmo had an exceptional match against Albania, setting Ferran Torres up for a goal while impressing generally, first from the centre of midfield and then from the left flank.

The 26-year-old’s versatility in attack is another of the factors that Deco values highly when approaching his incorporation.

RB Leipzig open to sale

Dani Olmo has a contract with RB Leipzig until 2027 which contains a release clause worth €60 million, which is said to have an expiry date on 15 July.

However, the report suggests that despite the deadline, the Bundesliga club might be willing to wait a little longer for Barcelona to complete the operation.