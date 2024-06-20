Report – €50 million-rated Bundesliga speedster wants to join Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid’s plan to reinforce the left-back position has turned into a major dilemma and a key topic of discussion at the Santiago Bernabeu as we close in on the start of the summer transfer window.

The club were always keen on the services of Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, despite Ferland Mendy’s superb performances this past season.

However, recent developments suggest Davies might remain at Bayern Munich this summer, as Real Madrid have found it difficult to find an agreement with the Bavarian outfit.

Davies wants to join Real Madrid imminently

Even though Real Madrid have hit a roadblock in their bid to sign Alphonso Davies, the player, for his part, appears to be keen on imminently sealing a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

This is according to Carrusel Deportivo, which suggests the Canadian international is desperate to seal a move to the Spanish capital as soon as possible.

Alphonso Davies keen on Real Madrid move this summer. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Davies’ unrelenting desire to move to Real Madrid is not surprising given the player has been unsettled at Bayern for a while now.

Carlo Ancelotti willing to wait

As per the report, Carlo Ancelotti is in no rush to sign Davies. His desire is for Real Madrid to wait until 2025 to sign the Canadian international on a free transfer.

That is when Davies’ contract at Bayern comes to an end. The Bavarians, for their part, appear willing to take the risk, as they are hopeful of convincing the left-back to sign a contract extension.

As Real Madrid wait until 2025 for Davies, Ancelotti’s desire is to continue with Mendy. The Italian is a huge admirer of the left-back, who has enjoyed a solid calendar year so far.

Ancelotti has been signing praise of Mendy for a while now and everything suggests the Frenchman will remain Real Madrid’s first-choice left-back next season.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication