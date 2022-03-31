Report: 5-Star QB Moore’s visit to Notre Dame goes well

The Irish hosted Michigan quarterback Dante Moore this past weekend for an unofficial visit and it seems like the visit went very well. In a report by Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Moore’s father Otha broke down his son’s visit to South Bend.

They welcomed us with open arms as usual. The things that stood out were the campus and the new regime… You can see the players are behind (head coach Marcus Freeman) 100 percent. He has made some great hires with Al Washington and bringing the offensive line coach (Harry Hiestand) back

It seems like the Moore family had a great visit but there were two key points that also came out of Trieu’s report, that Dante will be taking official visits to “some places that we haven’t been maybe” and he will enroll in January.

2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore arrives at #NotreDame for his visit. pic.twitter.com/6kiKiG6KWF — Ashton Pollard (@ashtonpollard7) March 28, 2022

There was no confirmation that Moore would return for an official visit, which looks to be key in eventually getting his coveted signature during the early signing period.

