Report: 5-star QB Malachi Nelson, who took unofficial visit to Texas A&M in 2022, enters transfer portal

Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman Walter Nolen was the biggest name in the NCAA Transfer Portal — until the weekend concluded.

That distinction now belongs to USC true freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson. According to On3 Sports college sports business & transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos, the 5-star recruit officially entered the portal on Sunday night.

NEWS: USC 5-star true freshman QB Malachi Nelson is expected to enter the Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports🚨https://t.co/tYwZC30bIB pic.twitter.com/TgW3mpp2uy — On3 (@On3sports) December 18, 2023

Nelson took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on July 28, 2022. He signed his letter of intent with USC on Dec. 21. Now nearly one year later, Nelson is searching for his next destination.

Texas A&M was the final school that Nelson visited before formally committing to the Trojans, so the Aggies may be at the top of his list for an upcoming visit. Nelson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. He graduated from Los Alamitos High School in California last year.

According to 247Sports, Nolen remains ranked as the No. 1 transfer player available in the portal. Nelson is slotted as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 21 overall player.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire