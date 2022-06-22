Report: 5-star QB Dante Moore could be taking unofficial visit to Oregon this weekend

Zachary Neel
Things are picking up when it comes to the Oregon Ducks’ recruitment of 5-star quarterback Dante Moore.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, the elite QB is “considering” a weekend visit to Eugene, where he would join a guest list of recruits that is among the most impressive we’ve ever seen at Oregon.

Dante Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 QB and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class. He most recently took a visit to Oregon at the end of April but was expected to make a return trip at some point this summer. It now seems like that visit could come sooner than we thought.

Moore represents a big domino that is yet to fall in the world of QB recruiting. Oregon was long considered to be in the running for 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, but the Pittsburgh, CA product recently dropped the Ducks out of his top schools. Oregon has also been recruiting 4-star QB Avery Johnson pretty hard as well this spring.

Dante’s decision looms large, and it may not come until later this fall. However, a surprise visit can only mean good things for the Ducks, so we will watch closely as he makes his decision on whether or not to come to Eugene this weekend.

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

97

MI

QB

Rivals

5

6.1

MI

QB

ESPN

5

90

MI

QB

On3 Recruiting

5

97.37

MI

QB

247 Composite

5

0.9942

MI

QB

 

Vitals

Hometown

Detroit, Michigan

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

195 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on January 21, 2021

  • Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • LSU Tigers

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Texas A&M Aggies

