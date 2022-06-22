Report: 5-star QB Dante Moore could be taking unofficial visit to Oregon this weekend

Things are picking up when it comes to the Oregon Ducks’ recruitment of 5-star quarterback Dante Moore.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, the elite QB is “considering” a weekend visit to Eugene, where he would join a guest list of recruits that is among the most impressive we’ve ever seen at Oregon.

Dante Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 QB and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class. He most recently took a visit to Oregon at the end of April but was expected to make a return trip at some point this summer. It now seems like that visit could come sooner than we thought.

Moore represents a big domino that is yet to fall in the world of QB recruiting. Oregon was long considered to be in the running for 4-star QB Jaden Rashada, but the Pittsburgh, CA product recently dropped the Ducks out of his top schools. Oregon has also been recruiting 4-star QB Avery Johnson pretty hard as well this spring.

Dante’s decision looms large, and it may not come until later this fall. However, a surprise visit can only mean good things for the Ducks, so we will watch closely as he makes his decision on whether or not to come to Eugene this weekend.

Film

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 97 MI QB Rivals 5 6.1 MI QB ESPN 5 90 MI QB On3 Recruiting 5 97.37 MI QB 247 Composite 5 0.9942 MI QB

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on January 21, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Texas A&M Aggies

Twitter

SCOOP: An unofficial visit to Oregon this weekend is a "strong possibility" for 5⭐️ quarterback Dante Moore, @ChadSimmons_ has learned. #ScoDucks DETAILS: https://t.co/vOw8rE68E3 pic.twitter.com/YbM33yMyu7 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 22, 2022

1

1