Report: 5-star Ohio State commit visits Clemson days before signing day

Despite being verbally committed to Ohio State, one of the top prospects in the class of 2024 was on Clemson’s campus this week, according to a report.

Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston was at Clemson on Friday, and at Alabama on Saturday, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported. Houston has been committed to the Buckeyes since August, but with the early national signing period set for next week, Houston’s late visits add some drama.

Houston is the No. 5 defensive lineman prospect and the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender previously took a visit to Clemson in June after being offered by the Tigers last year.

Clemson’s 2024 class is No. 15 in the nation based on 247Sports Composite rankings. With two five-star commits and 10 four-star commits, the Tigers already have one of the top classes in the country. If they were to flip Houston, that would be the cherry on top for head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff.

