Report: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel has requested a trade
Big news out of the Bay Area: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel has requested to be traded.
Deebo Samuel no longer wants to be a member of the 49ers.
Yes, the 49ers and Deebo Samuel are on the outs. Samuel tells Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. The All-Pro receiver declined to discuss the reasons behind the request. However, he has informed the team of his wishes. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract. [more]
Deebo Samuel did whatever the 49ers asked of him, and now he has a request of his own.
Are the Niners about to do something stupid?
Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco. If the 49ers grant his request, where will he go? The most obvious trade partner is the Jets. They were ready to trade for Tyreek Hill, and to pay him. He chose the Dolphins instead. There’s also a 49ers connection in New York, with former 49ers defensive coordinator [more]
When 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel removed all evidence of the team from his social-media pages, it quite possibly wasn’t an act or a ruse or a negotiating ploy. Samuel may indeed be done with the 49ers. Things took a turn on Tuesday, in two different ways. First, Adam Schefter of ESPN declared on the air [more]
49ers star Deebo Samuel wants a trade. The Jets want an elite wide receiver...
Would you make this trade?
