Report: 49ers weighing options on where to practice this week

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell disagreed with the 49ers’ complaints about the quality of the practice fields at UNLV. The team finds the practice fields softer than expected after the artificial surfaces were overlaid with natural grass.

The 49ers, though, are weighing their options about where to practice this week, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

The team claims the surfaces are too spongey because no surface was placed between the artificial field and the new sod.

According to Barrows, the 49ers' advance party of equipment, groundskeeping and training officials were so concerned that General Manager John Lynch followed with a separate trip to UNLV to check it out. The concern, per Barrows, is the surface was similar to that of MetLife Stadium, where Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were seriously injured in a game against the Jets in 2020.

The 49ers held only a walk-through Monday, so they used the UNLV fields for that. They are leaning toward practicing at UNLV on Wednesday, though a firm decision on the week has not been made, per Barrows.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to be asked about it at Monday night's media event.