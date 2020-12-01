Report: 49ers travel to Arizona to practice, prepare for Week 13

The 49ers’ long journey away from home will begin Wednesday. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported the team will leave Wednesday to begin preparations for their Monday night showdown with the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz.

San Diego was originally reported by NBC Sports Bay Area as another possible location for the team’s practices while they played their home games in the Cardinals’ home stadium.

New COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County outlawed practices and games for contact sports, and didn’t provide an exemption for professional clubs. The restrictions went into effect Monday at 12:01 am Pacific Time. They’ll continue until 5:00 am Pacific Time on Monday, Dec. 21.

Part of the new rules also includes a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the county from 150-plus miles away, so players and coaches likely won’t be able to head home at all between games. Their journey to Arizona will start a long trip that includes at least two home games at State Farm Stadium, a road game in Dallas and another road game against the Cardinals at their home field.

Whether the 49ers return to Levi’s Stadium for their Week 17 bout with the Seahawks remains to be seen.

