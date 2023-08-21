Report: 49ers to sign WR Anthony Miller

The 49ers are adding some help to their banged up wide receiver room. Jordan Schultz on Monday reported veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller is signing with San Francisco ahead of their final week of the preseason.

Miller was a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2018 draft. In three seasons with Chicago he posted 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His last NFL action came in 2021 when he played two games for the Texans and one for the Steelers. He posted six catches for 25 yards in those three games.

The 49ers have some depth issues at wide receiver going into the preseason finale. WR Ray-Ray McCloud is out with a broken wrist, and WR Danny Gray is dealing with an SC joint sprain in his shoulder. Both will miss Friday’s preseason finale vs. the Chargers, so Miller should get plenty of opportunities in that game.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire