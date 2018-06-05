Report: 49ers sign veteran safety for depth

The 49ers reportedly added some depth at safety with the addition of five-year veteran J.J. Wilcox.

Wilcox, 27, has appeared in 70 NFL games with 39 career starts. He will sign a one-year contract with the 49ers, ESPN reported. The 49ers on Monday waived cornerback Trovon Reed to create space on the 90-man roster for Wilcox.

Wilcox has been a free agent since the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in April, after the club selected two safeties in the NFL draft.

Wilcox (6-foot, 212 pounds) started 38 games for the Dallas Cowboys in his first four NFL seasons. He recorded 214 tackles during his time with the Cowboys.

In March 2017, Wilcox signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Tampa Bay. He never made it to the regular season with the Buccaneers, as he was dealt to Pittsburgh, where he appeared in 12 games last season with one start.

The 49ers are thin at strong safety during organized team activities with Marcell Harris (Achilles), Don Jones (knee) and Chanceller James (knee) undergoing rehabilitation from their injuries.

Eric Reid, who played his first five NFL seasons with the 49ers, remains available as a free agent. Jaquiski Tartt and Adrian Colbert are currently lined up as the starters at the safety positions.