Report: 49ers re-sign Trent Williams to six-year, $138M deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Report: 49ers re-sign Williams to record-setting deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers have locked in Trent Williams.
Williams re-signed with San Francisco on a reported six-year, $138.06 million deal.
While you (and I) were sleeping: The #49ers agreed to terms with LT Trent Williams on a six-year, $138.06 million deal with $55.1 million guaranteed, including a $30.1 million signing bonus, per @elsportsllc @loyalty24_7. The NFL’s new highest-paid offensive lineman.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021
The contract includes $55.1 million guaranteed and a $30.1 million signing bonus.
The record-setting deal now makes Williams the league's highest-paid offensive lineman.
More to come...