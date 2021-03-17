Report: 49ers re-sign Trent Williams to six-year, $138M deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: 49ers re-sign Williams to record-setting deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have locked in Trent Williams.

Williams re-signed with San Francisco on a reported six-year, $138.06 million deal.

The contract includes $55.1 million guaranteed and a $30.1 million signing bonus.

The record-setting deal now makes Williams the league's highest-paid offensive lineman.

More to come...

Recommended Stories