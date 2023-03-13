Report: 49ers to re-sign S Tashaun Gipson to 1-year deal

The 49ers and safety Tashaun Gipson are running it back for another year. Ari Merov of the 33rd Team reported Gipson agreed to a one-year deal to return to San Francisco for his 12th NFL season.

Gipson, 32, led the 49ers with five interceptions last season as part of an improbable journey to the starting free safety job. He joined San Francisco ahead of the preseason finale, but impressed in the handful of practices and one game he played and took over the starting FS job with Jimmie Ward sidelined by an injury.

The 49ers decided to keep Gipson at FS when Ward returned and played their former first-round pick at nickel corner instead. Gipson’s return doesn’t necessarily rule out Ward’s return in free agency, but it certainly doesn’t bode well for a reunion.

Along with his five interceptions, Gipson also posted 61 tackles and eight pass breakups.

