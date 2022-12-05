Report: 49ers to sign QB Josh Johnson off Broncos practice squad

The 49ers once again need to find quarterback help, and they’re turning to a familiar face. With QB Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a broken foot in the 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Dolphins, San Francisco is signing veteran signal caller Josh Johnson off the Broncos’ practice squad according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson will join the 49ers’ 53-man roster while Jacob Eason remains the practice squad QB. He’ll be responsible for backing up rookie seventh-round pick and now starter Brock Purdy.

This will be Johnson’s fourth stint with San Francisco. He first joined the club in 2012, but was cut. Then he was back with the team in 2014 and during the 2020 campaign.

Since joining the NFL in 2008 as a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers, Johnson has played in 37 games with nine starts while bouncing around to 14 different NFL teams and various minor pro leagues. He’s completed 58.1 percent of his throws for 2,270 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Johnson has a 1-8 record as a starter.

The 49ers won’t have to clear a roster to spot to add Johnson since they’ve yet to fill the roster spot vacated by Elijah Mitchell when he went on IR. Garoppolo will soon go to IR as well though which opens an additional slot on the 53-man roster.

