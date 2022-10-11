Report: 49ers to sign K Sam Sloman to practice squad

The 49ers could have some kicker troubles on their hands while Robbie Gould deals with a knee bruise he suffered while laying the lumber on a kickoff against the Panthers. San Francisco on Tuesday worked out a handful of kickers and are expected to sign Sam Sloman to their practice squad per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Sloman, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams in the 2020 draft. He played in just eight games as a rookie with the Rams and Titans, then didn’t play in a game last season. For his career, Sloman is 10-for-13 on field goals, including 8-for-9 between 30 and 50 yards.

Cody Parkey was also part of the workout per Pelissero and hit all 10 of his field goals.

There’s still a chance Gould plays against the Falcons on Sunday. His knee bruise is in his left leg so it’ll just be a matter of whether he can plant on it by Sunday at 10:00am Pacific Time.

