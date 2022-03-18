Safety George Odum is set to switch teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Odum has agreed to terms on a contract with the 49ers. It’s a three-year, $10.05 million pact for the four-year veteran.

Odum spent all four of those seasons with the Colts and opened his career as an undrafted free agent. He saw most of his playing time on special teams during his first three seasons, but made seven starts and played 43 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2021.

He had 55 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in that action.

49ers safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Tavon Wilson became free agents this week and both remain unsigned.

Report: 49ers to sign George Odum originally appeared on Pro Football Talk