Report: 49ers to sign CB Buster Skrine

The 49ers once again find themselves making additions to help their ailing secondary. NFL insider Adam Caplan on Tuesday reported San Francisco is expected to sign veteran CB Buster Skrine with K’Waun Williams likely to miss time with a calf strain.

Williams exited the 49ers’ Week 3 loss to Green Bay early and was replaced by rookie fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir.

Skrine, 32, was a fifth-round selection of the Browns in the 2011 draft. He spent four of his 10 seasons with Cleveland, four with the Jets and the last two with Chicago. He’s started 92 of his 151 games, and racked up nine interceptions, 85 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks and 573 tackles.