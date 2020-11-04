Report: 49ers shut down practice facility days after playing Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Just three days after the Seattle Seahawks Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field, the 49ers are shutting down their practice facility due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan, the 49ers closed their Santa Clara facility due to a new, positive COVID test.

The #49ers shut down their facility this morning due to a positive COVID-19 test. @jenniferleechan was first to report it.



Previously, three 49ers have been on NFL’s COVID-19 list:

Richie James: on 7/27, off 8/4

Jeff Wilson: on 7/30, off 8/4

Fred Warner: on 8/31, off 9/9 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 4, 2020

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the player to test positive is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

As Maiocco mentions, three 49ers players have already been listed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list this season: Linebacker Fred Warner, wide receiver Richie James, and running back Jeff Wilson.

The Seahawks have yet to have a positive test for the COVID-19 virus.

Pete Carroll said his team was taking extreme precaution this season in creating a bubble-like environment for players and staff, and introducing stringent protocols.

“This is a bubble, of sorts. That’s how we’re living it,” Carroll told reporters in October. “What has to happen is, our awareness and our attentiveness have to be on, so that we don’t allow somebody to get into us.”

There is no word yet from Seattle on whether San Francisco’s positive COVID-19 test will have an impact on their Week 9 travel plans. The Seahawks are expected to take on the Bills in Buffalo for the first time since 2008.