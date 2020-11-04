Report: 49ers shut down facility for positive COVID-19 test
The 49ers on Wednesday shut down their facility because of a positive COVID-19 test. Jennifer Lee Chan from NBC Sports was the first to report the shutdown. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the shutdown. There’s no word on whether a player or personnel member tested positive or how many positive tests there were. San Francisco is scheduled to play a home game vs. the Packers on Thursday night. That is likely now up in the air. Linebacker Fred Warner, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and wide receiver Richie James Jr. have all spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list since training camp started. .