Report: 49ers shut down facility for positive COVID-19 test

The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday shut down their facility because of a positive COVID-19 test. Jennifer Lee Chan from NBC Sports was the first to report the shutdown. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the shutdown.

Chan later reported it is a player with a positive test, and not a coach or other personnel member.. San Francisco is scheduled to play a home game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. That is likely now up in the air.

The 49ers haven’t had any games affected by COVID-19 yet. Linebacker Fred Warner, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and wide receiver Richie James Jr. have all spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list since training camp started. They’ve not had anyone go on the list in the regular season.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they come out.