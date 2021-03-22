Report: 49ers showing interest in Tavon Wilson

The 49ers signed veteran center Alex Mack last week and they reportedly have eyes on making an experienced addition on the defensive side of the ball this week.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team is showing “strong interest” in signing free agent safety Tavon Wilson.

Wilson spent last season with the Colts after spending the previous four seasons with the Lions and his first four NFL campaigns with the Patriots. He appeared in 15 games and made two starts while recording 26 tackles and a fumble recovery for Indianapolis.

The 49ers have Jimmie Ward, Marcell Harris, and Tarvarius Moore back at safety. Jaquiski Tartt has been a starter when healthy during most of his six years with the 49ers, but the current free agent has missed 28 games over the past four seasons.

