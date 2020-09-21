Report: 49ers scheduled to again meet with edge rusher Ziggy Ansah

49ers expected to sign Ansah this time originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will reportedly meet with veteran edge rusher Ziggy Ansah for a third time, and this time he is all but assured to remain with the club.

Ansah, who worked out for the 49ers last week but left Santa Clara without signing a contract, will join the 49ers in West Virginia, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday morning.

Third time the charm: The #49ers are flying FA pass-rusher Ziggy Ansah to the East Coast to meet them with the expectation that he signs after going through COVID testing. He’s visited with them twice but the sides didn’t agree to a deal. Much more optimistic this time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

This time there is more urgency for the 49ers to sign him -- and he would not be meeting up with the team again on such short notice if it were not assured he would get the kind of contract offer he was seeking.

The 49ers will stay and practice this week at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The 49ers will play at MetLife Stadium for a second game in a row, as they prepare to face the New York Giants on Sunday.

The 49ers are in desperate need of defensive linemen after the club experienced a rough day in a 31-13 victory on Sunday over the New York Jets.

Preliminary tests on defensive end Nick Bosa led the 49ers to believe he sustained a torn ACL, which would bring an abrupt end to his second NFL season. The 49ers are also fearful that defensive lineman Solomon Thomas sustained ACL damage to his left knee.

Moreover, the 49ers did not suit up defensive end Dee Ford, who was inactive for the game after experiencing neck spasms last week. His status for the 49ers' Week 3 game against the Giants in uncertain.

Ansah, 31, is a seven-year NFL veteran who played for 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek while with the Detroit Lions. He should have no problem stepping into the 49ers' defensive scheme.

Ansah had 14 sacks in 2015 and 12 sacks in 2017. In all, he has 50.5 sacks in his career. He appeared in 11 games last season with the Seattle Seahawks and registered 2.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He will be counted upon to fill a key role for the 49ers as an edge rusher in nickel situations.

Ansah must pass three days of COVID-19 testing before he will be allowed to join the team and take part in practices.