Report: 49ers' Richie James expected to be out two months with wrist injury

Wide receiver Richie James, the 49ers' primary return man last season, is reportedly expected to require a two-month rehabilitation after recently sustaining a fractured bone in his wrist.

The 49ers are likely to be down at least two wide receivers at the beginning of training camp, which is scheduled to open in late-July.

Deebo Samuel, the 49ers' top receiver, sustained a Jones fracture of his left foot this week and underwent surgery on Thursday. Samuel revealed on social media that he expects to be out for 10 weeks. James' injury was reported by the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday morning.

Deebo Samuel (broken foot, as per @RapSheet) isn't the only #49ers WR to suffer an injury recently. Sources say WR/KR Richie James Jr. broke a bone in his wrist while training. Likely to be sidelined at least two months. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 19, 2020

James caught six passes for 165 yards and a touchdown while appearing in all 16 games last season. He averaged 8.0 yards on 33 punt returns and had a 21.4-yard average on 20 kickoff returns.

The 49ers have 12 wide receivers on their 90-man roster. In addition to Samuel and James, the club has rookie draft picks Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, along with Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Travis Benjamin, Jalen Hurd, Shawn Poindexter and Chris Thompson, as well as undrafted rookie Chris Finke.

