Report: 49ers restructure George Kittle's contract

The 49ers have restructured the contract of tight end George Kittle, creating nearly $10 million in salary cap space, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the 49ers in 2020, and his deal called for him to make $13.4 million in base salary this season and count $21.956 million against the cap.

Kittle, 30, has caught 460 passes for 6,274 yards and 37 touchdowns since the 49ers drafted him in the fifth round in 2017. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and twice has made All-Pro.

He caught 65 passes for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games last season.