Report: 49ers restructure Armstead's contract after Bosa signing

The 49ers are staying busy with player contracts this week.

San Francisco has restructured the contract of defensive lineman Arik Armstead, ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday, citing a source. The 49ers cleared $11.78 million in salary-cap space, Yates added.

This comes one day after the 49ers officially signed star edge rusher Nick Bosa to a five-year, $170 million contract extension -- the largest non-quarterback contract ever and the largest in 49ers franchise history.

Even after the massive payout to the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco still has the most cap space in the league to begin the 2023 regular season with $41.5 million.

On Wednesday, the 49ers cleared $23.22 million in cap space by restructuring tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams' respective contracts.

The 49ers converted $10.57 million of Kittle's 2023 base salary into a signing bonus, clearing $8.45 million in cap space while adding one void year. Meanwhile, $18.23 million of Williams' 2023 base salary was converted into a signing bonus, which cleared up $14.58 million in cap space while adding one void year.

Bosa's signing made him the fourth prominent 49ers player to sign a lucrative contract extension in the past four years, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could be next. Of course, that's dependent on his production on the field this season, and that all starts Sunday.

