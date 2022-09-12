Report: 49ers RB Eli Mitchell out a few weeks with knee injury

The 49ers will be without their top running back for an extended period of time. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday reported Mitchell will miss at least a few weeks and is undergoing on MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.

Mitchell exited Sunday’s season opener late in the first half after taking a helmet to the knee.

Losing Mitchell was part of the reason the 49ers’ offense bogged down in the second half. He rushed six times for 41 yards. His backup, Jeff Wilson Jr., ran it nine times for just 22 yards.

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire