Report: 49ers pursuing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency

The 49ers are looking to bolster their receiving corps early in free agency. USA TODAY’s Josina Anderson on Monday reported San Francisco is one of five teams showing interest in Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling put together four good years for Green Bay and played in 59 games after being taken in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. In those 59 games he hauled in 123 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He’d be a nice compliment to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as a field-stretching option as the 49ers look to build a receiving corps better suited to take advantage of a bigger-armed quarterback with Trey Lance in line to be the team’s starter under center.

San Francisco’s receiving corps needs depth as well behind Samuel and Aiyuk. Former undrafted rookie Jauan Jennings carved out a small role last season, but beyond that the team is thin at that position.

The Colts, Raiders, Cowboys and Bears are also in the running for Valdes-Scantling’s services.