Report: 49ers plan to sign Dion Jordan

Dion Jordan is about to get another chance in the NFL.

The 49ers are expected to sign Jordan, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

No one doubts Jordan’s talent as a pass rusher. There’s a reason he was the third overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. But he’s had injuries and multiple drug suspensions, and there didn’t appear to be much interest in him in free agency this year.

Last year Jordan played in seven games for the Raiders and recorded two sacks. He previously played two years for the Dolphins and two years for the Seahawks.

