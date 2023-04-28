Report: 49ers to pick up 5th-year option on WR Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers are picking up wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That move won’t need to become official until the Monday following the NFL draft.

The fifth-year option for wide receivers with no Pro Bowl appearances will cost the 49ers $14,124,000. However, there’s no guarantee Aiyuk plays on that one-year, fully-guaranteed number. He is heading into Year 4 and is eligible for an extension.

Given how the 49ers have operated in the past, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them wait until next year to hammer out an extension with the 2020 first-round pick. General manager John Lynch in his pre-draft press conference wouldn’t comment on teams calling about trading for Aiyuk, but he did indicate the WR is in their long-term plans.

For now, he’ll simply be under contract through the 2024 campaign. What happens beyond that will depend on how the next season and offseason shake out.



Story originally appeared on Niners Wire