49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the first person to mention that Justin Fields would hold a second Pro Day workout for NFL teams, so it doesn’t come as much surprise that Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch are set to be in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday.

Shanahan and Lynch weren’t at Fields’ first workout in person because they were taking a look at Mac Jones throw in Alabama, but the owners of the third overall pick want a chance to see all of the top quarterback prospects in person before handing in their pick. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that only one other team has committed to attending the workout at this point.

The Patriots are the other team and they’re reportedly sending a group led by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. All teams are allowed to send a group of three representatives to Pro Days this offseason and the Fields workout this week is not currently set for broadcast to teams that aren’t on hand.

New England owns the No. 15 pick in the first round, so they’ll likely need to move up if they’re going to add Fields to the team.

Once Fields’ workout is done, the last big date on the pre-draft schedule for quarterbacks is next Monday. That’s when Trey Lance will throw for a second time and the 49ers are expected to be in attendance for that workout as well.

Report: 49ers, Patriots have committed to attend Justin Fields’ second Pro Day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk