Report: 49ers to open season in Chicago

The 49ers’ 2022 season opener will feature a fun quarterback matchup if everything goes according to plan. Danny Parkins of 670 the Score in Chicago reported San Francisco will open its 2022 campaign in the Windy City against the Bears.

Assuming Trey Lance wins the starting job for the 49ers, it’ll pit him against Bears QB Justin Fields, who went No. 11 in the 2021 draft, eight picks behind Lance.

There were rumors leading up to the 2021 draft that Fields was in the mix for San Francisco with the No. 3 pick. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even attended his Pro Day. However, since the draft Shanahan has indicated the decision came down to Lance and Alabama QB Mac Jones.

The 49ers knocked off Fields and the Bears 33-22 last year at Soldier Field to kickstart a strong second half to their season. Fields in that game went 19-27 for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Lance did not see the field for San Francisco.