Report: 49ers move to hire Leonard Hankerson as receivers coach

The 49ers have offered quality control coach Leonard Hankerson a promotion to receivers coach, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hankerson is a former NFL receiver who served as a collegiate receivers coach before joining the 49ers in 2021.

He will replace Wes Welker, who joined Mike McDaniel’s new staff in Miami. McDaniel previously was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator.

Hankerson spent 2019-20 as the outside wide receivers coach at Stephen F. Austin State University.

He also worked at the University of Massachusetts.

The Commanders made Hankerson a third-round choice in 2011, and he played six seasons in the NFL. Hankerson also spent time with the Falcons, Bills and Patriots.

