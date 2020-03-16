Report: 49ers making progress on new deal for Arik Armstead

The 49ers might not have to use the franchise tag on Arik Armstead.

49ers General Manager John Lynch has said the team is intent on keeping the defensive lineman, and Armstead has said he would not oppose the tag.

But the sides are “making significant headway” on a multi-year extension, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

That would be the preferred option for both sides as the clock winds down toward the deadline for using the franchise tag.

Armstead, 26, made a team-leading 10 sacks and two more in the postseason in 2019.

In his five-year career since the 49ers made him the 17th overall choice, Armstead has 152 tackles and 19 sacks.

