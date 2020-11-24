Report: 49ers LT Trent Williams had positive COVID-19 test

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

49ers left tackle Trent Williams’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air after he tested positive for COVID-19 according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Williams on Friday was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time. The first instance was before the 49ers’ Thursday night game vs. the Packers when he was labeled a close contact with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who’d tested positive.

Graziano reported Williams is feeling okay and believes he’ll be fine. The league’s COVID-19 protocols could put Williams’ availability in jeopardy even if he isn’t experiencing symptoms of the virus. He’ll need to be cleared by a team physician and test negative before returning. The timeline for a return following a positive test varies, which may mean he’ll still be in the COVID-19 protocol when the 49ers take the field against the Rams on Nov. 29.

Williams missed all of last season in part because of Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, which is a cancerous growth that developed on his skull. Williams told reporters last year the cancer nearly cost him his life. Since he’s considered high-risk as a cancer survivor, the team may take extra precautions before clearing Williams to play.

In the event Williams is unavailable, it would likely be second-year tackle Justin Skule starting in his place.

Latest Stories