49ers cut LB Reuben Foster after arrest on domestic violence charge in Florida

San Francisco linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery on Saturday night at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay in Florida ahead of the 49ers’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Saturday night in Tampa, Florida, ahead of their game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. (Getty Images)

On Sunday morning, the 49ers announced that Foster had been cut from the team.

The #49ers are releasing LB Reuben Foster, their former first round pick who is still in jail on another domestic violence charge. He goes on waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2018





Foster was arrested around 9 p.m. on Saturday, and booked at the Hillsborough County jail around 11 p.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle. No bond has yet been posted. An ambulance was also seen at the hotel earlier in the evening.

Here is mugshot from 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, arrested in Tampa on Saturday night and held without bail on a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. 49ers play Bucs in 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/MVBYbeOzG0 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 25, 2018





Team officials did not comment to the Chronicle on Saturday night about the incident, and no comment was released when the team announced Foster was cut Sunday morning.

This incident marks the latest for Foster over the past year. He served a two-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance abuse policy after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor gun charge. Charges were dropped from a marijuana arrest during the offseason.

Story Continues

Foster was accused of serious domestic violence allegations from his former girlfriend this summer, though those charges were dropped after she recanted her initial statement, claiming she made up the story for money. The alleged victim initially told police Foster “dragged her by the hair, physically removed her from their house, and punched her in her head at least eight times.”

Foster has recorded 29 total tackles so far this season over six games. He has battled both a shoulder and a hamstring injury this season, and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Report: Fultz no longer in 76ers’ long-term plans

• MLB donates to controversial GOP senator

• Rivalry week in North Carolina ends with nasty brawl

• Pete Thamel: Michigan’s Ohio State nightmare continues in historic fashion

