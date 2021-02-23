Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is scheduled to become a free agent next month. The 49ers would love to keep him off the market.

The sides have had “a few preliminary exchanges” about a potential return, Josina Anderson reports.

Anderson adds that Juszczyk would be “happy to return” to the 49ers if they can work something out.

Wherever he ends up, Juszczyk likely has to take a pay cut from the $5 million in base salary he made in 2020.

Juszczyk, 29, has spent the past four seasons in San Francisco. He has made the Pro Bowl the past five seasons.

He played all 16 games in 2020, rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to go with 19 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns.

Report: 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk have had preliminary contract exchanges originally appeared on Pro Football Talk