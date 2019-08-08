Report: 49ers’ Jason Verrett has minor ankle sprain

The San Francisco 49ers can collectively exhale after a pair of ankle injuries on the practice field on Wednesday have been deemed not overly serious.

In addition to rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, cornerback Jason Verrett has also been diagnosed with a minor ankle sprain, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Verrett has had run of significant injuries that has kept him playing much over the last four seasons. The only full season he did put under his belt resulted in a Pro Bowl appearance. However, an Achilles tear in training camp wiped out all of last season for Verrett with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bosa was also diagnosed with an ankle sprain after getting an MRI on Wednesday night.