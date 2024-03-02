Report: 49ers interview Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander

There is only one coordinator position open in the NFL and it remains with the San Francisco 49ers. Since moving on from Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator after one season with the team, the 49ers are without a defensive coordinator.

Multiple candidates have emerged for the 49ers’ opening with several coaches going through the interview process. The latest candidate to receive an interview is reportedly a coach on the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, the 49ers have interviewed Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander.

The 49ers interviewed new Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander for their defensive coordinator spot earlier today, per source. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 1, 2024

The former 2007 second-round pick out of Bosie State played five seasons in the NFL before becoming a coach at the college level. In 2020, Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins hired Alexander as the team’s defensive backs coach.

After coaching in Miami, Alexander was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive backs coach. During the current 2024 offseason, Alexander was hired as a defensive backs coach on Antonio Pierce’s staff with the Raiders.

Alexander joins Dave Merritt, Brandon Staley, Danel Bullocks, Nick Sorensen as candidates who have interviewed for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator position.

