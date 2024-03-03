Report: 49ers have ‘some' interest in Young free-agency reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Chase Young's 49ers tenure might not be over just yet.

After acquiring the star defensive end midway through the 2023 NFL season, many believed San Francisco would not retain the unrestricted free agent this offseason due to the hefty multi-year contract he is expected to land.

However, the 49ers are interested in re-signing the 24-year-old this offseason, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported in his latest column.

"The 49ers have at least some interest in bringing back edge rusher Chase Young, who was a bit of a disappointment for them after their deadline deal to acquire him from Washington but is still just 24 and has a great relationship with star 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa," Graziano wrote. "Young might end up having to take a one-year prove-it deal, be it from San Francisco or someone else, but there are enough teams still intrigued by the 2020 No. 2 overall pick's potential."

In 12 combined regular- and postseason games with the 49ers, Young recorded just 3.5 sacks, 21 combined tackles (three for loss) and eight quarterback hits at defensive end opposite of Bosa.

The former No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was criticized for his inconsistent play and effort at times last season, but the 49ers stuck by Young as a key piece on the defensive line.

It remains to be seen what Young's free-agent market will look like, but if he is open to a one-year prove-it deal as Graziano speculates, it makes sense the 49ers would have interest.

