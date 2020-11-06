Report: 49ers intend to sign former Washington QB Josh Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Josh Johnson seems to have found a new home with the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday.

Shanahan confirms that the plan is to sign QB Josh Johnson to the practice squad. The hope is that he'd be able to take part in Wednesday's practice. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 6, 2020

Johnson, 34, started three games for Washington in 2018 when the team was dealing with a plethora of injuries at the position. He was 1-2 in those starts, throwing for 590 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions, and rushing for another 120 yards.

With Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, the 49ers started Nick Mullens in Thursday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers, 34-17. Mullens threw for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception but most of those numbers came during garbage time minutes.

Johnson was a member of the 49ers' practice squad in 2012 and 2014.