Aaron Rodgers reportedly tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

Report: 49ers inquired on Rodgers trade, Packers rejected

NBCSNW Staff
·1 min read
Report: 49ers inquired on Rodgers trade, Packers rejected originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 49ers shot their shot at least. 

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that the 49ers did indeed reach out to the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday about a possible Aaron Rodgers trade. They were quickly turned down. 

Pelissero reports the 49ers did not make a formal offer, and a source told him there's a "zero percent chance" the Packers trade the superstar quarterback. 

It was worth a shot, but the Packers never were going to trade last season's NFL MVP right now, even after drafting QB Jordan Love in the first round last year. 

The 49ers will select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in Thursday's draft. We know that to be true. The question is, which one? 

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are deciding between Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance. We're all waiting, and those within the league offices couldn't be happier. 

There also is the question whether the 49ers will trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo or not. That could very well depend on which player they draft. 

Aaron Rodgers will be the Packers QB in 2021. We still don't know who will play the position this year for the 49ers, though. 

