The 49ers, who continue to be in the market for a primary backup at offensive tackle, will reportedly host former Buffalo Bills starter Jordan Mills on a visit on Tuesday.

Mills, 28, is a six-year veteran who started all 16 games the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. His career has consisted of two season with the Chicago Bears and four with the Bills. He has started 82 of the 87 games in which he appeared.

After struggling last season, Mills signed a one-year, $3 million deal in the offseason with the Miami Dolphins. He was released last week. He has a visit scheduled to meet Tuesday with 49ers team officials, reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers currently have two players under consideration to replace Shon Coleman as their backup to offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey: rookie Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill.

Coleman sustained a season-ending fractured lower leg and dislocated ankle in the preseason opener on Aug. 10.

Report: 49ers to host free-agent tackle Jordan Mills originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area