Report: 49ers hiring Stephen Adegoke as assistant coach

The 49ers have added another new face to their coaching staff.

Matt Zenitz of On3 reports the 49ers are hiring Stephen Adegoke as a defensive quality control coach. Adegoke served as a graduate assistant on the University of Michigan’s staff under Jim Harbaugh for a season.

Adegoke previously worked for the University of Florida and Mississippi State before heading to Ann Arbor.

He played college football in Starkville from 2017-18 after transferring from San Diego Mesa College. Adegoke played 16 career games while with Mississippi State and totaled 14 career tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

