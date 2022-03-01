Report: 49ers hiring Stephen Adegoke as assistant coach

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The 49ers have added another new face to their coaching staff.

Matt Zenitz of On3 reports the 49ers are hiring Stephen Adegoke as a defensive quality control coach. Adegoke served as a graduate assistant on the University of Michigan’s staff under Jim Harbaugh for a season.

Adegoke previously worked for the University of Florida and Mississippi State before heading to Ann Arbor.

He played college football in Starkville from 2017-18 after transferring from San Diego Mesa College. Adegoke played 16 career games while with Mississippi State and totaled 14 career tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Report: 49ers hiring Stephen Adegoke as assistant coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

