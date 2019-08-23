Report: 49ers hire former Dolphins OL coach Chris Foerster

Chris Foerster has not coached in the NFL since video surfaced of him snorting a white powdery substance. He resigned as the Dolphins’ offensive line coach Oct. 9, 2017.

Foerster, though, has regained employment in the NFL, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. Laine reports that the 49ers quietly hired Foerster in the offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Foerster, 57, is not listed on the 49ers’ website but assists the coaching staff with game-planning, according to Laine.

Foerster coached under Tony Dungy in Tampa from 1996-2001 when 49ers General Manager John Lynch played safety for the Bucs. He coached with Kyle Shanahan for four seasons in Washington.

Before his resignation, Foerster was among the highest-paid assistant coaches in the league, according to Laine, with a salary between $2.5 million and $3 million a season.

Foerster has coached since 1982 with nine stops in the NFL with seven different franchises since 1993.

He said in January of 2018 that he completed a two-month stint in rehab at the HeadWaters at Origins Behavioral HealthCare in West Palm Beach, Florida. He called hitting bottom after the video “was what I needed.”